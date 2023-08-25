Man Utd reject world-record bid for Lionesses World Cup goalkeeper Mary Earps

Manchester United have reportedly rejected a world-record bid for England international Mary Earps.

Man Utd reject record offer

Consider Earps as the best female goalkeeper

Want her to extend her contract

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sky Sports, United Women have turned down a world-record bid for a goalkeeper in women's football as they remain determined to hold on to the England international. The club is focused on extending Earps' contract, given her pivotal role in the team, which is set to expire next summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United consider Earps as the best in her position and want her to continue as they look to capture the WSL title this season after narrowly missing out in 2022-23. Indeed, the shot-stopper was in terrific form in the recently concluded Women's World Cup where she featured in all seven matches for England and also earned the Golden Glove award for her heroics in the tournament.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Earps has been an integral part of the United squad since she joined from Wolfsburg in 2019 and has played every minute of WSL in the past four seasons. She is also the holder of the Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award.

WHAT NEXT? After a runners-up finish in the World Cup with England, Earps will return to action with United on October 1 in their 2023-24 WSL opener against Aston Villa.