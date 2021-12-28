Man Utd reject Sevilla loan offer for Anthony Martial

Manchester United have rejected an approach from Sevilla to take Anthony Martial on loan, GOAL understands.

The Liga side are interested in taking the French forward on loan until the end of the season, but it is understood their initial offer would not cover the striker’s wages and United have rejected it.

Martial has told Ralf Rangnick he is looking for a new challenge after struggling for game time this season.

What do we know?

GOAL understands United have not made a final decision over whether or not to send Martial out on loan in the January transfer window.

The player has made clear his desire to leave, but the club - should they decide to let him leave - would want any deal to cover his wages and also provide a loan fee.

It is understood Sevilla’s offer to take the Frenchman on loan until the end of the season was only to cover half of his wages and has subsequently been rejected.

Sources say the Spanish side do not have the budget to pay all of his wages and it is understood their budget is between €3-4 million.

What has been said?

Rangnick confirmed last week that Martial had asked to leave when the transfer window opens, after his agent told Sky Sports earlier in the month that the forward would look for game time elsewhere.

“We spoke at length. He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else,” Rangnick said.

“I think, in a way, this is understandable. I could follow his thoughts, but on the other hand it’s also important to see the situation of the club. We have Covid times, we have three competitions in which we still have high ambitions and want to be as successful as we can be.

"It should not only be in the interest of the player, it should also be in the interest of the club. So far, as far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club. As long as this is the case, he will stay.”

How many times has Martial played?

Martial signed a new contract in 2019 to keep him at the club until 2024, with the option for a further year. While he had an impressive season in 2019-20, he has struggled for consistency and has only made 10 appearances across all competitions this season.

He was not included in the matchday squad as Manchester United drew against Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday.

