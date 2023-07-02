Man Utd reject Jadon Sancho loan offer from Borussia Dortmund but will listen to bids of £45m

Manchester United have reportedly rejected an approach from Borussia Dortmund to take Jadon Sancho on loan.

Joined Red Devils in 2021

Has struggled to produce his best

Open to offers in summer window

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international left the Bundesliga outfit for Old Trafford in the summer of 2021, with a £75 million ($95m) fee changing hands. He was considered to be one of the most exciting young talents in world football at that time, but things have not played out as planned back in Manchester for the former City academy star.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho mustered just five goals in an injury-hit first season with the Red Devils, with that output only rising to seven last term as he was dropped by Erik ten Hag during the World Cup break and forced to train away from the rest of the first-team squad.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Daily Star reports that Dortmund have now asked about a possible return to Germany for Sancho on a season-long deal, but that approach has been given short shrift. Sancho previously registered 50 goals and 64 assists through 137 appearances for BVB.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? While United have turned down a loan approach for Sancho, they are leaving themselves open to offers. It is suggested that a bid of around £45m ($57m) would tempt them into parting ways with the 23-year-old forward.