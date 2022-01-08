Man Utd star Pogba still weeks away from full fitness, Rangnick reveals

Paul Pogba is not expected to return to action for Manchester United until February, with the midfielder set to be sidelined for another four or five weeks.

The 28-year-old has been out since November after suffering a groin injury on international duty with France.

After beginning his rehabilitation in Dubai, Pogba returned to the UK at the end of December, but boss Ralf Rangnick has warned he is still some way from a return to full training.

Rangnick had initially hoped Pogba would be ready to resume training at the start of January, but has now been given a new timeline for his recovery.

Speaking ahead of Manchester United’s FA Cup third round clash against Aston Villa, the German revealed he does not expect to see Pogba in a red shirt any time soon.

“As far as I know, I was told a week ago, it would be a minimum of at least another four or five weeks before he is fit for training again,” Rangnick told the club’s website.

“I saw him this morning before the training session, he was in the locker room, and I hope he will be back as soon as possible.

“Right now, he’s not been part of the training group and, even if he was back whenever, two, three or four weeks, it will take some time.

“It’s one thing to be training fit but, on the other hand, he needs to be fit for the match and competition in either the Premier League or the Champions League and this will still take some time.”

Pogba has entered the final six months of his contract at Old Trafford and is now able to discuss terms with foreign clubs over a free transfer at the end of the season.

He has not played for United since November 2 and has only made seven Premier League starts this season.

His agent, Mino Raiola, hinted in November that Pogba could leave Old Trafford, with the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus linked with moves for the Frenchman.

Rangnick, who is only set to manage United for this season and remain employed as a consultant afterwards, revealed last month that he will not try to persuade Pogba to stay if he isn’t fully committed to the club.

