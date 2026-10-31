Man Utd players BOOED by train passengers as Michael Carrick’s under-fire stars suffer travel chaos ahead of Chelsea clash

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Manchester United’s difficult season hit a new low on Friday as the squad faced the wrath of the general public during their journey to London ahead of a Chelsea clash. The Red Devils were met with a chorus of boos from frustrated commuters after their late arrival caused delays to a scheduled rail service.

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Traffic chaos leads to station stand-off

The United squad, alongside manager Michael Carrick and backroom staff, were travelling to the capital on Friday afternoon for their Saturday lunchtime fixture at Stamford Bridge. However, severe road traffic heavily disrupted their route to Stockport station.

To ensure the travelling party did not miss their connection, the London-bound service originating from Manchester Piccadilly was held at the platform.

When the players finally boarded following a seven-minute delay, they were subjected to a hostile reception from inconvenienced passengers. Interestingly, while the squad faced jeers, Carrick himself was greeted with cheers by those on board, as per Mirror.

Echoes of Old Trafford unrest

The frosty public reception mirrors the toxic atmosphere that engulfed Old Trafford just days earlier. Following a dismal 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth last Sunday, disgruntled supporters fiercely booed the players as they left the pitch, whilst deliberately chanting Carrick's name in a clear show of support for the manager.

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That crushing defeat extended United’s miserable run to eight matches without a victory across all competitions. Having managed just a single Premier League win this term, the pressure on the dressing room has reached boiling point.

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Widespread speculation suggested Carrick would be relieved of his duties in the aftermath of the Bournemouth collapse. Instead, the United hierarchy have granted the 45-year-old a stay of execution, though his long-term future remains shrouded in uncertainty.

Carrick ignores the outside noise

Despite the mounting scrutiny surrounding his tenure, Carrick remains resolute. Speaking to the media on Thursday, the United boss insisted he is fully aware of the stakes but remains unfazed by the relentless external commentary.

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"I don't need any assurances from anyone," Carrick stated. "I totally get the position. I understand the job. I understand the responsibilities. I understand what comes with that.

"I care about what the supporters think, I care about what it feels like in the stadium and them travelling for games to us to come and see us and support us.

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"I genuinely don't take any notice of anything else. I know this job, I know what it brings, I know what we need to do, really, to be better."

A crucial test at Stamford Bridge

United must quickly shake off Friday's travel debacle as they face a formidable test in west London. Saturday's early kick-off against Chelsea represents a pivotal moment in their faltering campaign.

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Failing to secure a positive result would extend their winless streak to nine matches, pushing their season further to the brink. For Carrick, generating an immediate response on the pitch is the only way to silence the growing frustration from both the terraces and the general public.