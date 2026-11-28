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Manchester United hit a new low at Old Trafford as Brentford cruised to a dominant 4-0 victory. Callum Wilson’s first-half double set the tone for a tactical disaster that leaves Mauricio Pochettino with searching questions.

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Manchester United’s defensive structural integrity vanished in a bruising 4-0 defeat to Brentford at Old Trafford. The tactical setup under Mauricio Pochettino failed to account for the visitors' verticality, particularly the devastating synergy between Dango Ouattara and Callum Wilson. United held 59% possession and registered 25 shots, yet their lack of clinical efficiency in the final third - underlined by an underperforming expected goals (xG) metric of 2.55 - contrasted sharply with Brentford’s ruthless counter-attacking execution.

The second half offered no respite as the home side’s morale visibly ebbed away. Despite multiple substitutions intended to inject urgency, the Red Devils' transition defence remained porous. Brentford capitalised on the space behind the full-backs, with Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade adding late goals to seal a historic rout. For a team currently languishing in the relegation zone, this was a performance that lacked both the technical security and the emotional resilience required to compete at the highest level of the Premier League.

GOAL rates Manchester United's players from Old Trafford...

Goalkeeper & Defence

Senne Lammens - 3/10: A difficult afternoon for the young Belgian who looked exposed by the chaotic defensive line in front of him. While he was somewhat unfortunate with the deflections, his lack of command in his area during set pieces was telling. He managed only one save throughout the match while shipping four goals.

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Diogo Dalot - 3/10: A tactical liability on the right flank. Dalot's inclination to invert into the midfield left massive corridors for Ouattara to exploit, resulting in multiple assists from his side of the pitch. He contributed little to the attack despite United's dominance in possession.

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Leny Yoro - 4/10: The teenager was given a harsh lesson in Premier League physicality. While he showed flashes of recovery speed, he was often left in 2-on-1 situations due to the lack of cover from the midfield pivot. He completed his passes at a high volume but lacked the decisiveness to clear his lines before the late goals.

Harry Maguire - 2/10: Succumbed to Brentford's pace and movement. The England international struggled to manage the horizontal shifts in the visitors' front line and was frequently caught out of position during the transitions that led to Callum Wilson's double. He won his aerial duels but failed to lead a backline that conceded four times.

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Lisandro Martinez - 2/10: A nightmare performance for the Argentine, who looked off the pace from the opening whistle. He failed to track the runs of Wilson into the box and was hooked at half-time for Luke Shaw after a first half where he was bypassed with ease.

Midfield

Youri Tielemans - 4/10: Struggled to provide the defensive screen required. While he was tidy enough on the ball, his lack of mobility in transition allowed Brentford to charge through the centre of the pitch unchallenged for the third goal.

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Kobbie Mainoo - 5/10: One of the few players who showed technical composure under pressure, but he was overwhelmed by the sheer volume of Brentford counters. He could not dictate the tempo as the game became increasingly stretched and chaotic.

Bruno Fernandes - 5/10: The captain tried to force the issue but his frustration was evident. He created several chances that his strikers failed to convert, but his tendency to vacate his central zone contributed to the lack of control in the middle of the park.

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Attack

Amad Diallo - 4/10: Hardly involved in the first half and struggled to beat his man on the periphery. His lack of impact resulted in a half-time substitution as United sought a more direct threat through Mbeumo.

Patrick Dorgu - 4/10: Started with energy but his influence waned as Brentford targeted his flank. He does not pose much of a threat, as he is more occupied with trying to help alleviate the pressure Martinez is facing behind him.

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Joshua Zirkzee - 3/10: A static performance from the Dutchman. Despite United recording 25 shots, Zirkzee failed to find the dangerous areas in the box and was comfortably marshalled by Sepp van den Berg before being withdrawn for Matheus Cunha.

Substitutes & Manager

Luke Shaw - 5/10: Came on at half-time for Martinez. Provided slightly more stability on the left but could do little to stem the tide as the collective defensive structure crumbled late on.

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Bryan Mbeumo - 5/10: Introduced at the break for Diallo. He brought more energy and directness, but his final ball lacked the precision needed to break down a resolute Brentford block.

Matheus Cunha - 4/10: Replaced Zirkzee after the hour mark. He drifted into wide areas but failed to record a single meaningful shot on target during his time on the pitch.

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Shea Lacey - 5/10: This young player came on during a difficult situation. He showed some bravery on the ball but was largely a passenger as Brentford added two more goals.

Mason Mount - 4/10: Came on late for Tielemans but the game was already lost. He had very few touches of the ball and failed to impact the final third.

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Mauricio Pochettino - 2/10: A tactical disaster. Pochettino failed to adjust his high line despite it being repeatedly pierced by Wilson and Ouattara in the first half. The decision to start a backline lacking in lateral speed against a counter-attacking specialist proved fatal, and his substitutions failed to change the momentum of a humiliating defeat.