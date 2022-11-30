Man Utd star Luke Shaw played on for England at 2022 World Cup following grandmother's death

Luke Shaw has revealed that his grandmother passed away just before the World Cup, which he admits has been a source of motivation in Qatar.

WHAT HAPPENED? Shaw explained that she had been battling cancer for some time and passed before the Three Lions kicked off their tournament. He praised manager Gareth Southgate for his handling of the situation, but clarified that he has had a chance to grieve and is now fully concentrated on the World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: “My Nan sadly passed away before (the tournament),” Shaw told The Athletic. “She had cancer for a long while and unfortunately she passed away just before the first game. But of course Gareth was really good with me, spoke to me and said: 'Is everything ok?’ If I need to have time away just focus on that. But I’m here, this World Cup means so much to me and I didn’t want to miss anything."

On her memory being a source of motivation in Qatar, he said: “She was a really important part of my childhood. I spent a lot of time with her. Unfortunately, she had cancer for a long while and suffered a lot, so it had been a long thing. But I’ve had time to grieve and fully focus on the World Cup.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since his grandmother's passing, Shaw has started each of England's group games and had played every second before coming off in the 65th minute of their rampant win over Wales on Tuesday. The Man Utd full-back has picked up one assist so far in Qatar, a tally he will hope to build on as he forms a fundamental part of Southgate's World Cup charge.

WHAT NEXT FOR SHAW? After their victory saw England top Group B, Shaw and Co. go on to face Group A runners-up Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday.