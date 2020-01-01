‘Man Utd can’t let Liverpool match their record’ – Berbatov wants Red Devils to fight for ‘perch’

A Premier League title triumph for the Reds this season means that they are now up to 19 top-flight crowns, one behind their north west rivals

cannot allow to equal their league title record and “dominate again”, says Dimitar Berbatov, with the Red Devils urged to fight for the right to remain on their “perch”.

Sir Alex Ferguson lifted those at Old Trafford to the top of a domestic tree, with 13 Premier League crowns secured during his iconic reign.

That remarkable haul saw United edge above their arch-rivals from Anfield and onto a record-setting tally of 20 title wins.

More teams

Liverpool have closed back to within one triumph of the Red Devils with their dominant displays in 2019-20.

Many have suggested that another dynasty is being pieced together by Jurgen Klopp, with the potential there for many more successes to be savoured by the current kings of English football.

Berbatov, who helped United to two titles during his time at Old Trafford, hopes the men from Merseyside can be reined in, with it up to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Red Devils to force their way back into contention for major honours.

“When I was a player at Old Trafford, we thought United's success would go on forever, Liverpool are now dangerously close to United's record, and I'm sure they'd love to equal that,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“I'm not at United anymore, I can't stop it from happening, but I hope the current players will see Liverpool getting closer and try to make sure it never happens.

“They suffered and waited for so long, the way they play now that the way they won it will give them more ambition to win more. Klopp can make them title contenders for years to come.

“The United lads shouldn't need a message from anyone to tell them, they can't let them equal the record and dominate again, if they do then we have a problem.

“They will have seen Liverpool, they will know they are close to the record and they must do everything to stop this happening.

Article continues below

“You want to be on top yourself and not let anyone take over, so they need to up their intensity. The United players cannot let Liverpool knock them off the perch that we fought so hard to take as our own.”

United’s last Premier League crown was secured in 2013, as Ferguson prepared to head off into retirement.

They have found themselves a long way off the pace since then, but there are considered to have been signs of encouragement under Solskjaer as he continues to oversee a long-term rebuilding project at the Theatre of Dreams.