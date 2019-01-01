Man Utd legend Rooney reveals Rashford's one weakness

While the former Red Devils captain is impressed by his successor in the No.10 shirt, he thinks the 21-year-old has plenty of room for improvement

legend Wayne Rooney has claimed Marcus Rashford is a ‘fantastic’ striker, but should focus on improving his heading if he is to continue his development.

Rooney, who now plies his trade for , knows a thing or two about scoring goals for the Red Devils, and with 253 goals for United is the club’s all-time top goalscorer.

During Rooney’s 13-year stint at Old Trafford, the 33-year-old played with some of the Premier League’s top forwards, including Rashford, who Rooney claims has continued to grow in the past few seasons.

“He has got a bit of everything,” the former United captain told talkSPORT. “He is quick, he is strong. The only thing he could probably work on is his heading.

“He is fantastic. He has got so much ability and it is great to see him doing so well. For Manchester United and , he has certainly got a bright future.”

Rashford has enjoyed a superb few months under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and is now performing at a much higher level than under his predecessor Jose Mourinho.

Since the Norwegian took over in December, Rashford has bagged 10 goals in all competitions compared to just two under Mourinho.

For that reason, Rooney believes his former team-mate should be given the job at Old Trafford permanently and even see parallels with Solskjaer and Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Ole obviously played under him [Ferguson] for a long time and knowing how Alex Ferguson is, it wouldn’t surprise me if he is on the phone to him every day.

“It is important for Ole to get that help and that guidance through Sir Alex and also Mike Phelan, who is sat alongside him.

“He has gone in with simplicity and has brought belief back to the fans. He has made the place enjoyable again to go into work every day. The staff around Carrington are enjoying working there again and that does rub off.

“When you see the staff happy around the players, it makes it a happy environment to work in. He is doing a fantastic job and I’m sure he is the only candidate for Manchester United to take that job and it will be great to see him get it and bring some of the players he wants to bring in and keep moving the club forward.”