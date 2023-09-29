Man Utd to circle back in January for summer target Jean-Clair Todibo amid defensive injury crisis

Manchester United could reportedly circle back to Jean-Clair Todibo in January amid their defensive injury crisis.

Man Utd target Todibo

Ten Hag wants a centre-back

Depends on Harry Maguire's situation

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are actively scouting the market for a centre-back and are drawing up a list of potential targets that they want to pursue in 2024. Recent injuries to Lisandro Martinez and Sergio Reguilon have had the alarm bells ringing at Old Trafford which has further hastened the process.

However, the situation remains complicated as Harry Maguire still remains on the books. If the English defender is sold off in the next window then the board might sanction the funds required to get a new face. Otherwise, the transfer operation might have to wait until the next summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Todibo has had an impressive start to the season at Nice and he continues to be a top priority for the club after Benjamin Pavard went on to join Inter. Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba also features on the shortlist. However, the Burkinabe footballer recently signed an extension at Bay Arena until 2028 which puts the German club in a firm position to dictate the terms of the deal.

Article continues below

Moreover, they are monitoring the progress of Benfica's Antonio Silva who has been an assuring presence for Roger Schmidt. The 19-year-old has been impressive alongside veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi at the heart of defence which has grabbed the attention of many European elites.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag has a defensive puzzle to solve ahead of their meeting with Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday. He used midfielder Sofyan Amrabat as a make-shift left back and could continue to do so in the absence of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Reguilon. Whereas Victor Lindelof could partner Rafael Varane as the two centre-backs.