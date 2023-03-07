Man Utd encouraged by Harry Kane transfer approach response & are confident Spurs will LOWER £100m asking price

Chris Burton
|
Harry Kane Tottenham 2022-23Getty
Manchester United have reportedly been encouraged by Harry Kane's response to an initial transfer approach and believe he will cost less than £100m.

  • Red Devils looking to land a striker
  • Spurs star approaching final year of contract
  • May be available in summer window

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils remain in the hunt for another proven No.9, with Tottenham talisman Kane a striker that has registered on their radar for some time. A fresh approach for the England captain is now being lined up for the summer of 2023.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Sun reports that Kane has already been sounded out via his representatives, with United encouraged by the response they have received. They are now said to be confident that a deal can be done if Spurs finish outside of the top four and miss out on Champions League qualification.

AND WHAT'S MORE: A lack of elite European football for next season is also expected to see Tottenham drop their £100m ($121m) asking price for the 29-year-old frontman - who is only under contract until 2024. Rival interest may be shown from the likes of Bayern Munich, but United believe they can get their man.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Harry Kane Tottenham 2022-23Getty Images

Harry Kane Manchester United GFXGetty/GOAL

Harry Kane England World Cup 2022Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Kane has already achieved his ambition of becoming Spurs’ all-time leading scorer and has made no secret of the fact that he now wants to start winning major silverware. He has admitted to “not much talking” with Spurs when it comes to his contract, which has left the door ajar for suitors such as United to swoop in.

