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Mauricio Pochettino’s search for a maiden victory as Manchester United manager continues after a night of pure chaos in the Champions League. The Red Devils thought they had secured a dramatic win in Lisbon, only for a controversial VAR intervention to strip them of the three points in the dying embers of the game.

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Late VAR drama denies United in chaotic Lisbon draw

With Wednesday's Champions League clash deadlocked at 2-2 in the 82nd minute, Bruno Fernandes swung in a corner that Sporting goalkeeper Kaique appeared to palm into his own net under pressure. Following a lengthy VAR check, referee Szymon Marciniak reviewed the pitchside monitor and chalked off the effort.

Earlier in a wild night at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, Luis Suarez put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot after Senne Lammens had saved his first attempt moments earlier. United also had an Amad Diallo equaliser ruled out after Marciniak whistled early for a foul by Youri Tielemans.

Fernandes turned the game around after half-time, converting a penalty before a pitch divot deflected his low strike past the keeper. However, Lammens fumbled a late cross to let Suarez level, before Tielemans was sent off in stoppage time.

UEFA clarifies reason behind disallowed goal

European football's governing body quickly addressed the contentious late decision in Lisbon. As quoted by The Independent, UEFA stated that Patrick Dorgu "committed a foul on the Sporting goalkeeper before the ball entered the goal."

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Replays showed Dorgu making contact with Kaique inside the six-yard box as the corner arrived. Lisandro Martinez and Leny Yoro also crowded tightly around the Sporting shot-stopper, influencing Marciniak's decision to penalise the visitors.

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The verdict contrasted with an incident earlier this month during United's 4-4 Premier League draw against Aston Villa. In that match, Dorgu scored after Lammens challenged Villa keeper Zion Suzuki in similar fashion, yet the goal stood.

Defensive errors hamper Pochettino's early tenure

The draw leaves United 19th in the Champions League table and extends Pochettino's wait for a first win since replacing Michael Carrick. His tenure began with Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool, where Yoro was wrongfully dismissed in the eighth minute.

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Recurring defensive lapses continue to cost the Red Devils. Conceding two penalties inside three minutes - a club first in the competition since 1998 - means United have given away five spot-kicks in all competitions this season and conceded first in seven straight games.

Mounting pressure and midfield absence ahead for United

Sitting 19th leaves United with ground to make up in Europe as Pochettino seeks stability. Eliminating costly errors from Lammens and a fragile defence will be crucial to sparking a turnaround.

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Pochettino must also adjust his midfield plans after Tielemans picked up a late red card. Curbing ill-discipline remains a pressing priority as United attempt to salvage their campaign.