WATCH: Man Utd's Eriksen leaves Old Trafford on crutches after injuring ankle in FA Cup win

Manchester United have been dealt a serious injury blow, after videos emerged of midfielder Christian Eriksen leaving Old Trafford on crutches.

Eriksen left Old Trafford on crutches

Injured following Andy Carroll challenge

Boss Ten Hag awaiting diagnosis

WHAT HAPPENED? Eriksen was seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches last night, after sustaining an ankle injury following a heavy tackle from Reading striker Andy Carroll. As yet the extent of the problem is unknown, but obviously it doesn't look great.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Coming during a 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup fourth round, Eriksen's injury is a serious blow for the Red Devils. Boss Erik Ten Hag told reporters: "It's an ankle [problem]. It costs us a minimum of 24 hours before we know [the diagnosis]."

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? United are still fighting on four fronts: the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, and Europa League. Up next for Ten Hag's side is the second leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.