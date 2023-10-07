'He's not available' - Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag suggests he is still waiting for an apology from exiled winger Jadon Sancho ahead of Brentford clash

Erik ten Hag says "nothing has changed" with Jadon Sancho's situation, with the winger still exiled form his Manchester United squad.

Sancho banished from squad

Ten Hag awaiting apology

Player still not part of plans

WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho has been persona non grata at Old Trafford ever since he publicly responded to comments made by his manager after the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on September 3. The winger hasn't featured in any game whatsoever since August 26, and that doesn't seem likely to change with Sancho not willing to apologise for hitting out at his boss in public.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in his press conference on Friday, Ten Hag said: "I am sorry but there's nothing [that has] changed and he's not available, so he's not part [of the squad]. So I don't have any comment on that. As I said, if he was available, then we would report."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have clearly missed the impetus that Sancho, on his day, could provide as they continue to struggle for early-season form, with the winger looking set to leave Old Trafford either in January or next summer. They've lost five of their last seven games in all competitions including Tuesday's shock home defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO? He'll be forced to watch on from home, as he will be for some time by all accounts, as United take on Brentford on Saturday.