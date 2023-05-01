England international and Manchester United forward Ella Toone spoke on her new-found fame and her relationship with boyfriend Joe Bunney.

WHAT HAPPENED? Toone, who rose to fame during England's Women's European Championship win, spoke on her relationship with boyfriend and footballer Joe Bunney, who plies his trade at Marine on loan from Macclesfield.

Toone suggested that whenever she goes to watch Bunney in action she gets recognised by fans, which is a sign of the huge boost to women's football in recent times - something which she describes as "brilliant". Toone also stated that she constantly analyses her game along with her boyfriend and father.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Times, Toone said: "Whenever I go to Joe’s games, the amount of lads who come over to me is mad and that is what really makes me smile. I stand there a lot of the time with my hood up, trying to watch, but they’ll say, ‘Are you Ella Toone of United? Can I have a picture?’ Obviously, the boost for young girls who want to play football over the last year has been brilliant and we will always keep fighting for them. Joe’s pathway was not easy. It’s hard to have a professional career as a man because there are so many boys who want to play.

"But I definitely think young women will have to fight harder and so for young lads to recognise that women can play is amazing. It was funny. There were so many people who were hanging around outside at 11pm the other night. I said, ‘Come on. You’ve got school in the morning. Then one girl said, ‘It’s only French!’ I said, ‘Ok, leave it then’ and we had a photo."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: She added: "I always speak to my dad and then Joe. ‘How can I be better? What did I not do well?’ I know they will always be honest with me. When Dad or Joe say I have played well, I know I have. I am very critical of myself and sometimes I need to realise that I haven’t played as badly as I thought. I’ve seen the career he [Bunney] has had and his advice is definitely worth listening to. I will always be improving, that’s just my mentality. He makes me see things in a different way."

WHAT NEXT FOR TOONE? The 23-year-old will be next seen in action on May 7 when league leaders Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League.