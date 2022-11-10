Man Utd hit with double fine after failing to control their players against Chelsea and Newcastle

The FA have hit Man Utd with two fines after incidents against Chelsea and Newcastle in the Premier League.

Man Utd protested Chelsea penalty

And Ronaldo goal being disallowed

Club fined over both incidents

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have been handed two fines after incidents against Chelsea and Newcastle. Man Utd players surrounded referee Stuart Atwell to protest after the Blues were awarded a late penalty in their clash at Stamford Bridge. A similar incident occurred at Old Trafford with players complaining after Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal ruled out.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Man Utd have been fined £45,000 for the incident at Chelsea and £37,000 for the game at Newcastle. Ronaldo was also charged earlier this season for smashing an Everton fan's phone after defeat at Goodison Park in 2021-22.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Manchester United FC has been fined £82,000 in total for breaching FA Rule E20.1 during its Premier League matches against Newcastle United FC on Sunday 16 October and Chelsea FC on Saturday 22 October," read a statement from the Football Association.

"Manchester United FC admitted that it failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 49th minute of the Newcastle game and the 84th minute of the Chelsea fixture."

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils take on Aston Villa in the EFL Cup on Thursday and then face Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.