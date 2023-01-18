Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka amazed Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha with a successful last-ditch tackle from behind on Wednesday.

Wan-Bissaka made tackle in stoppage time

Prevented possible Zaha winner

Praised for one-of-a-kind ability

WHAT HAPPENED? Wan-Bissaka has turned his entire career around in just a month, transforming from Manchester United outcast likely to be sold, to a key player who saved a point for the Red Devils in a 1-1 draw on Wednesday. Ten Hag spoke glowingly of Wan-Bissaka recently and was no doubt impressed with him again.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Wan-Bissaka was a team-mate of Zaha before joining Manchester United, so the pair know each other well. Crystal Palace have reportedly asked about a potential transfer return for the defender, but his recent form with his current club likely makes that unrealistic.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It had to be him!" Zaha told Sky Sports. "I could have won it at the end. As I ran through, I had a little look back and I saw it was Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] and I knew. He is the only player who can do those scoop tackles from behind."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The heroic play from the 25-year-old was a bright spot in a disappointing outcome for Manchester United, who conceded a spectacular late equaliser.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR WAN-BISSAKA? Despite transfer interest, the right-back appears set to remain at Old Trafford in the January window.