Man Utd consider giving Cristiano Ronaldo's No.7 shirt to a teenager for first time in 20 years

Manchester United are considering handing the iconic number seven shirt, previously worn by Cristiano Ronaldo, to teenager Alejandro Garnacho.

WHAT HAPPENED? Garnacho is being considered for the No.7 shirt, per the Manchester Evening News, and were he to be given the number, he would be the first teenager to wear it since Ronaldo in 2003. The No.7 has remained vacant since the Portugal international moved to Al-Nassr in January, and Garnacho currently wears No.49.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 18-year-old has been on an upward trajectory at Old Trafford and made his debut in April of 2022. He has made a total of 36 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and registering five assists, and he has been nominated for the 2023 Golden Boy award.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The No.7 shirt at United is iconic - having been worn by Ronaldo, George Best, Eric Cantona and David Beckham - but it has also been an albatross around the neck of many players since the Portuguese left for Real Madrid in 2009. It has since been worn by Michael Owen, Antonio Valencia, Angel Di Maria, Memphis Depay, Alexis Sanchez and Edinson Cavani, six players who all underwhelmed at the club.

WHAT NEXT? Garnacho will hope to be heavily involved as United prepare for the 2023-24 season with pre-season fixtures against Leeds, Lyon, Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.