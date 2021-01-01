Man Utd confirm talks over new contract for Bailly

The centre-back's current deal expires at the end of next season and the club have already had discussions over an extension

Manchester United have opened talks with Eric Bailly over a new contract, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The centre-back made his 100th appearance for the club in the 1-1 draw against AC Milan on Thursday night and, with his current deal expiring at the end of next season, the club have started discussions about extending it.

Bailly signed for United in 2016 from Villarreal but has struggled with injuries, which has restricted his playing time.

What has been said?

“Yeah, we have started talking to Eric and Eric’s representatives,” Solskjaer said.

“Eric is keeping fitter for longer and you can see his performances as well. I have been very happy with him.

"His playing style has made him miss too many games because 100 games, that’s not enough for the period that he has been here. He is getting more and more robust. He is one we are talking to.”

How many games has he played this season?

Bailly’s start against Milan on Thursday was his 100th appearance for the first team, with 88 of those being starts. He has struggled for more due to long-term injuries which have sidelined him.

This season he has made just 15 appearances and only seven of those have been starts in the Premier League, with Solskjaer preferring a partnership of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire.

Goal view | Charlotte Duncker | Man Utd correspondent

Bailly has shown this season that he is a key squad player but the key to that is him keeping fit. As Solskjaer looks for a long-term partner for Maguire, Bailly has shown he has attributes that complement the United captain.

His pace is definitely a plus point that he has on his side. However, despite this potential new deal in the offing, United are still on the lookout for a centre-back, ideally a left-footer, when the transfer window opens again.

Keeping Bailly would not be a bad move, even if the club do sign someone new. It gives Solskjaer more options and injury cover but the key for the 26-year-old is staying fit himself.

