'It was revenge' - Former Man Utd star Carlos Tevez reveals Sir Alex Ferguson's broken promise that triggered controversial Man City move

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Carlos Tevez has finally broken his silence on the controversial circumstances that led to his infamous cross-town switch from Manchester United to Manchester City. The Argentine forward claims that a breakdown in trust with legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson was the primary catalyst for a move that stunned the football world.

Advertisement

Unfulfilled promises at Old Trafford

Tevez crossed the Manchester divide in 2009 following a successful two-year loan spell at Old Trafford. He helped United secure both Premier League and Champions League glory, but the club ultimately refused to pay the fee required to make his stay permanent.

The Argentine striker subsequently joined Manchester City, going on to win his third Premier League title. His relationship with his former employers remained bitter, famously highlighted by his decision to hold a 'RIP Fergie' banner during City's 2012 trophy parade.

Feeling undervalued by Ferguson

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents channel, Tevez explained the timeline of events that led to his departure. "They spoke to me (before) the two year loan. After, if you play well, (we) pay the contract after one year," he said. "Fergie told me, 'Carlos, now I'm going to pay out your contract and you're going to stay in Manchester'. The team went to a pre-season.

"I remember this conversation with Fergie. He said 'I’m going to pay for Berbatov but you, don't worry, I'm going to buy you and we'll do your contract.'"

Advertisement Advertisement

Tevez felt deliberately marginalised as time passed and the permanent deal failed to materialise, continuing: "I think that Ferguson had, from the day we talked, up to six months to keep his word. And he didn't. On the contrary, he started leaving me on the bench. In my head, he started pushing me aside so he could bring down what I was worth. And that's what hurt me the most."

Related Topics

He expressed frustration that fans lacked this vital context. "For me, the people understand," he said. "They don’t understand about Fergie speaking to me, or behind the scenes. What happened between Fergie and me, I think people don't understand that."

Heartbreak and a quest for revenge

Despite the controversial exit, Tevez admitted he still holds affection for the Old Trafford club. Ferdinand sympathised with his former team-mate, noting that the Argentine's departure effectively 'killed' United, a team that has failed to lift the Premier League trophy since 2013.

Advertisement

Tevez confessed the situation took a heavy emotional toll. "For me it was hard Rio," he added. "It was hard because I felt like I'd given my heart to United. And I didn't feel the same. I didn't feel the same because, if you remember, we won the Champions League. We won the league and, and then, to bring down my price, they brought in a player and I carried on the same way for the first months. The second months, let's say, of the second year. But by the second, the second month, I didn't want to know any more."

Ultimately, his switch to the Etihad Stadium was driven by spite. He added: "I had a great time at United. The other team, City, for me, was like a revenge. I didn't get back what I gave."

Advertisement

Life in the dugout

Tevez has since transitioned into management following his retirement from playing. He most recently took charge of Talleres in his native Argentina.

Meanwhile, Manchester United continue to grapple with the long-term fallout of their post-Ferguson era. The club is still fighting to reclaim the domestic dominance they enjoyed during Tevez's highly successful, yet ultimately ill-fated, stint in red.