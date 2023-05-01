Man Utd, Bayern Munich or PSG? Victor Osimhen’s transfer preference after stunning season at Napoli

In-demand Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is reportedly favouring a move to German giants Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria international has been in stunning form throughout the 2022-23 campaign, with 26 goals recorded across all competitions. Those exploits, which have Napoli on the brink of Serie A title glory, are said to have attracted plenty of admiring glances from afar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Premier League heavyweights Manchester United have been credited with interest in Osimhen, although Tottenham talisman Harry Kane is considered to the Red Devils’ top target when it comes to acquiring another No.9. Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be keen on the 24-year-old as they look to add even more firepower to their ranks – with Lionel Messi seemingly edging towards the exits in France.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Calciomercato are, however, reporting that Osimhen has his heart set on linking up with Bayern. He is eager to remain on the trophy trail, after helping to fire Napoli towards domestic glory this term, and is said to have a soft spot for the reigning Bundesliga champions.

WHAT NEXT? PSG have reportedly met with Osimhen’s representatives, believing that they can put a deal in place for the former Lille frontman, but he is waiting on Bayern to make their move before making any definitive decisions on his future.