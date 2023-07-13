Man Utd and Barcelona target Sofyan Amrabat tells Fiorentina he wants transfer as Serie A side demand €35m

Manchester United and Barcelona target Sofyan Amrabat has informed Fiorentina that he wants to leave this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Amrabat has informed Fiorentina that he would like to seek a new challenge this summer amid interest from United, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid, per Gazzetta dello Sport. Fiorentina have accepted the request provided their asking price of €35 million (£30m) is met.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amrabat has plenty of interest but the report states he has made it clear he would only like to move to a Champions League club such as Barca, Atletico or United. Any other offers have not been considered.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Morocco international has been with the Serie A club since 2020 and has made 107 appearances, but perhaps his breakthrough performances came at the World Cup, as his country reached the semi-finals in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT? Amrabat's future is likely to be settled before the end of the summer, given the amount of interest in the midfielder.