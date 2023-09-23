Transfer tug of war: Man Utd & Newcastle both eyeing January deal for Adrien Rabiot

Newcastle United and Manchester United are vying for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the January transfer window.

Newcastle interested in Adrien Rabiot

Rabiot enjoying a strong season

Manchester United also pursuing Rabiot

WHAT HAPPENED? Newcastle United continue to express interest in securing a deal for the Juventus midfielder as part of their efforts to strengthen their presence in European football according to Calciomercato. Despite a turbulent summer during which Rabiot's future at Juventus seemed uncertain, he has since experienced a resurgence under Max Allegri, solidifying his position as a key player for the Italian club. Although Newcastle was among the interested parties during the summer transfer window, Rabiot ultimately decided to remain with Juventus, signing a new contract and rejuvenating his career. Nevertheless, the interest in the Frenchman has not waned, and several clubs, including Newcastle, still find him an attractive prospect. Manchester United are currently leading the race to secure his services, however.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Juventus and Rabiot appear content with their renewed partnership this season, making any potential separation less likely. Juventus is keen on extending Rabiot's contract to deter Premier League interest, which persists.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? In the upcoming January transfer window, the battle for Rabiot's signature will intensify, with both the Magpies and the Red Devils vying for his services.