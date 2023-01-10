Man Utd's new striker? United agree £2.6m Weghorst loan deal but Besiktas yet to sanction move

Manchester United have agreed a deal to take striker Wout Weghorst on loan but still need Besiktas to give the transfer the green light.

Weghorst wanted at Old Trafford

Deal verbally agreed

But Besiktas yet to give OK

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Weghorst is now just one step away from joining Man Utd on loan until the end of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils have verbally agreed a deal and will pay £2.6 million ($3.2m) to Besiktas for his services. However, the Turkish side must still approve the deal and want to bring in a replacement before letting Weghorst leave.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has made it clear he wants to bring in a new striker in January following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. Weghorst has emerged as a target and appeared to say goodbye to Besiktas fans at the weekend after scoring. However, the Turkish side have insisted Weghorst "can't just go" as he is under contract and have also denied the existence of a release clause.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Weghorst is the player with the most Expected Goals (9.8), most touches in the opposition box (118), most shots on target (23), joint-most shots (52) and most headed shots (15) in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils are in Carabao Cup action on Tuesday against Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals of the competition.