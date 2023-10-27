Fitness boost for Man Utd! Aaron Wan-Bissaka closing in on return to first-team action after hamstring injury

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is reportedly closing in on return to first-team action as he has resumed training at Carrington.

Wan-Bissaka got injured in September

Has resumed training on grass

Nearing first-team action

WHAT HAPPENED? The right-back had to be taken off after he picked up a hamstring injury in the final few minutes of United's Premier League defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford in September. According to Daily Mail, Wan-Bissaka has got back to training outdoors from the gym but is still working individually to ramp up his fitness.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The medical team at United hope to get the defender up and running within the next 10 days, however, he is set to miss the derby against Manchester City on Sunday.

Nonetheless, the full-back's return will be music to the ears of Red Devils fans as regulars Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez are set to spend significant time on the sidelines.

WHAT NEXT? Erik ten Hag might introduce Wan-Bissaka against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. Else, the defender might feature at Craven Cottage against Fulham on November 4.