Mason Greenwood: Getafe keen on signing Man Utd forward permanently following loan move

Getafe are plotting an offer for Mason Greenwood that they believe could tempt Manchester United.

Getafe want Greenwood transfer

United would prefer loan

Player is happy in Spain

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Sun, Getafe bosses are going to try and persuade United to sell Greenwood to them. The Spanish club will play on United's desire to shed some weight from their already hefty wage bill, but United would reportedly prefer to loan the 22-year-old out for another season instead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After charges of attempted rape - which Greenwood always denied - were dropped by the CPS, Greenwood made a shock deadline-day loan move to La Liga side Getafe in a bid to rebuild his career. Getafe are paying £75,000 of the youngster's United salary, and he has scored one goal and provided two assists in eight league outings. Greenwood's United contract will expire in 2025.

WHAT NEXT FOR GREENWOOD? The young attacker is reportedly happy and settled in Madrid, as are his partner and baby daughter. However, transfer guru Paul Mitchell - who is being tipped to become United's sporting director once Sir Jim Ratcliffe has completed his investment in the club - was in Spain to see Getafe beat Cadiz on Monday, sparking rumours of a potential return to Old Trafford.