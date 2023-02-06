Man City trolled by former Liverpool stars Lucas Leiva and Jose Enrique following financial breach allegations

Lucas Leiva and Jose Enrique have made light of Manchester City's financial charges online, by poking fun at the defending Premier League champions.

Lucas and Enrique rattle City's cage

Both played for Liverpool

Finished 2nd to City with Reds

WHAT HAPPENED? Amid the news that City are being charged with numerous breaches of the Premier League's financial rules, ex-Liverpool players Lucas and Enrique couldn't help but weigh in with tongue-in-cheek jabs at the Citizens.

WHAT THEY SAID: Taking to Twitter, both men simply wrote: "Am I a Premier League champion?" In reference to the fact City are facing charges for rule breaches in 2013-14, where Liverpool finished runners-up as Man City won the Premier League for a second time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both former Reds would've had their hands on a Premier League winner's medal had Liverpool not scuppered their own lead atop the Premier League in 2013-14, with the title in their hands until a slip-up against Chelsea.

City face a number of serious charges relating to financial breaches. Unlike their last case regarding Financial Fair Play against UEFA, they are unable to take this one to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for an appeal. Despite their surprise at the announcement, a new report claims that they expected some kind of backlash and are ready to clear their name.

WHAT NEXT? Lucas and Enrique will be waiting in the hope that a Premier League winner's medal arrives through the post, as we await the outcome of an investigation into City that could have severe consequences.