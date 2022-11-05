Man City teenager Borges hits Ronaldo celebration against Man Utd after scoring hat-trick in youth match

Manchester City teenager Carlos Borges celebrated in style after completing a hat-trick against the Red Devils on Saturday.

Borges copied Ronaldo's celebration

Added fourth goal soon after

Man City enjoyed huge win

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City's youth team crushed city rivals United 6-1 on Saturday, with Borges grabbing four goals against the Red Devils. The Portuguese striker also caught the eye when he opted to celebrate his hat-trick goal by copying Ronaldo's 'nap' celebration on a memorable day for City's kids.

IN A PHOTO:

Gettty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There's no doubt it was a standout performance from Borges who is in prolific form this season. Borges has 16 goals, 10 assists and three hat-tricks in just 18 matches across all competitions and will be hoping his heroics can tempt Pep Guardiola into giving him a first-team chance.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE CELEBRATION? Ronaldo will be hoping he gets chance to use his celebration again on Sunday against Aston Villa in the Premier League.