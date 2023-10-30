'You'll see on my next goal!' - Man City superstar Erling Haaland teases new celebration after winning Gerd Muller trophy at Ballon d'Or awards

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has teased a new goal celebration after winning the Gerd Muller trophy at the Ballon d'Or awards.

Haaland wins Gerd Muller trophy

Drogba asks him to do new celebration

Man City man teases his next one

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian international won the award for the highest-scoring male player in the 2022/23 season, thanks to the 56 goals he bagged for City and his country. After receiving the gong, former Chelsea striker and Ballon d'Or ceremony host Didier Drogba asked if the 23-year-old would do a new celebration for his next goal. However, he called on the 6ft 4in forward to either copy his iconic celebration or the clenched fist goal reaction Gary Lineker, who presented the award on Monday night, used to do in his playing career.

WHAT THEY SAID: Haaland said at the Ballon d'Or ceremony: "We will see at the next goal. I celebrate in the moment so I will think of both of you (Lineker and Drogba) when I score my next goal and then I will decide."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has been a magnificent signing for City and helped them achieve unprecedented success last season. He already has scored 13 goals this term and if he continues on his current trajectory, he may go down as one of the greatest strikers of all time - and a lot of trophies are likely to come his way.

WHAT NEXT? Haaland's City are next in action on Saturday against Bournemouth in the Premier League.