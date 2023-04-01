Man City star Riyad Mahrez surpasses Didier Drogba as he becomes African player with the most Premier League assists of all-time

Riyad Mahrez broke Didier Drogba's record to become the African with the most number of assists in Premier League history.
WHAT HAPPENED? By providing an assists for Kevin De Bruyne's goal against Liverpool, Mahrez overtook Didier Drogba to become African player with the most premier League assist with 56.
More to follow...
Who is the best No.9 in the world?
134032 Votes
Thanks for voting.
Results will be shared soon.
Who is the best No.9 in the world?
134032 Votes
- 25%Karim Benzema
- 31%Erling Haaland
- 5%Harry Kane
- 13%Robert Lewandowski
- 15%Kylian Mbappe
- 11%Victor Osimhen