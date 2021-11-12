Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness is happy that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have so far failed to accomplish their goal of winning the Champions League.

The English and French sides have made European glory their main ambition since they were purchased by members of royal families from United Arab Emirates and Qatar, respectively.

But City only reached their first Champions League final under the current owners last season, losing to Chelsea, while PSG were the losing finalists against Bayern the year before.

What has been said?

Hoeness said on the 11 Leben podcast: "So far these two clubs [PSG and Manchester City] have not won anything. Nothing at all.

"They will lose to us again. Not always, but from time to time. That should be our goal.

"And when we beat them, that makes me very happy. Show them: 'Your sh*tty money is not enough'."

Hoeness also blasted PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, saying of the Qatari businessman: "I don't know if he likes football.

"The difference between him and I? I worked hard to earn my money and he received it as a gift."

What is Bayern's record against Man City & PSG?

Bayern have not come up against City in a Champions League match since they met in the group stage in 2014-15.

The German side won the first clash in Munich 1-0, but were beaten 3-2 in England.

Of the last six times the two teams have met in the Champions League, Bayern have won three and City have won three.

But the German giants have faced PSG more often in recent years.

While Bayern defeated the French side 1-0 in the final in 2020, it was PSG who got the better of them the following year.

PSG won 3-2 in Munich when they met in the quarter-finals last season and managed to go through on away goals as Bayern won 1-0 in Paris. PSG ended up losing to City in the next round.

