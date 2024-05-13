Man City treble-winners John Stones, Rodri and Nathan Ake take on the 101 Abu Dhabi Do’s and show why one summer isn’t enough

Manchester City stars John Stones, Rodri and Nathan Ake have been enjoying some of the most exciting experiences on offer in Abu Dhabi.

After piling up Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup trophies with Manchester City, treble-winners John Stones, Rodri and Nathan Ake are on the brink of another historic triumph with the Cityzens.

The stellar trio are part of a Manchester City side currently on course to become the first team ever to win four consecutive Premier League trophies and certainly know a thing or two about quality experiences.

A January trip to Abu Dhabi gave all three players the chance to indulge in some thrilling summer activities and tick off some of the incredible range of experiences on offer in the United Arab Emirates capital.

Pass master Rodri took time out from giving Premier League midfielders nightmares for an altogether more relaxing experience at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental.

The Spain international has made a habit of picking up silverware in Manchester but swapped that for gold in Abu Dhabi, drinking in a 24-carat cappuccino and putting his feet up for a well-deserved rest with a relaxing spa experience.

Stones opted for an altogether different encounter, showing off his artistic side and exchanging his boots for a paintbrush on a visit to the Louvre Abu Dhabi. After admiring the awe-inspiring art and architecture on show, it was then over to Stones to get to work on creating his very own masterpiece.

There was also time for the England international to fit in a quick call to Manchester City team-mate Erling Haaland to show he’s also brushed up on his pronunciation skills during his trip to the “Loooouvre.”

Flying into tackles and superhuman defending is just part of the day job for City’s backline, and Ake met his match on a trip to Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi. The versatile Dutchman caught up with none other than Superman in Metropolis before swooping over to Gotham City for a chat and a joke with Batman and supervillains The Joker and The Riddler.

Inspired by Manchester City’s treble-winners? Visit Abu Dhabi to check out the extraordinary 101 Do’s and see why one summer isn’t enough.