'I was so unhappy' - Manchester City's Jesus delighted to make scoring return from injury

The Brazilian forward has endured a tough time with his fitness but was back among the scorers in the Champions League victory over Olympiacos

Gabriel Jesus was thrilled to make a goalscoring return from injury as Manchester City swept aside Olympiacos 3-0 in the on Tuesday.

The international scored the second goal for the Premier League side at Etihad Stadium, with Ferran Torres securing an early lead and Joao Cancelo finishing the match in the dying stages.

Jesus has been plagued by injuries - missing 39 games since joining City in 2017 - and after scoring in his first league game this season on September 22, the 23-year-old hadn't been seen since.

More teams

"It’s so good for me," Jesus told BT Sport. "When I got injured I was so unhappy. Of course every player when he gets injured is unhappy. I worked a lot to recover as quickly as possible because I wanted to be in the pitch helping my team mates. They were doing very well so I was happy to come back and score."

Jesus now has two goals in as many appearances this campaign after profiting from a wonderful Kevin De Bruyne through ball. The Belgian set up the chance for Jesus on an acute angle, with the ex-Palmeiras striker clinically lashing the shot into the net.

"It was a good ball, a good play from the team," Jesus said. "Kevin gave me a good ball, I dribbled and shot. I think it was an amazing finish, hard for the keeper, so I have to improve my finishing all the time so I am getting better.

Article continues below

"The game like this was a difficult team, so yeah I come on. Before I was watching the game and watching the defenders play so I come ready to get one chance and I got one chance and I scored. Sometimes it is going to happen."

Jesus will now be in line for more minutes as host in a Premier League blockbuster on Sunday at the Etihad.

City have endured an inconsistent start to their league campaign, losing to and sharing the points with West Ham and . They sit in 10th position on the Premier League table but hold a game in hand on leaders Liverpool, who are five points ahead.