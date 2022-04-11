'It's in Man City's hands' - Henderson admits Liverpool are playing catch-up in Premier League title race

Jordan Henderson has admitted the Premier League title is in Manchester City's hands and Liverpool are playing catch-up after failing to beat the champions at Etihad Stadium.

City and Liverpool played out a thrilling 2-2 draw on Sunday that ensured Pep Guardiola's side remain one point clear of the Reds at the top of the table with seven matches remaining.

Jurgen Klopp's men twice came from behind to earn a point in Manchester, but Henderson admitted having "mixed emotions" after the final whistle.

What has been said?

The Liverpool captain has warned his team-mates they must now be alert to capitalise on any mistakes from Man City in the final weeks of the campaign.

"We wanted to come here and win and then it would have been in our hands in the next seven games," Henderson told LFC TV.

"Unfortunately it's not and it's in City's hands. We have to keep going right to the end and if there's any slip-up we need to be there ready to pounce. That's the mentality.

"Mixed emotions as we wanted three points but we dug deep and didn't lose the game, which is important as well. We have to take the positives and move on and get ready for the next game.

"It's going to be an intense game at this level and magnitude, and it was, especially early on. We could have started a bit better but to be fair I thought we kept going and went behind twice and came back twice, that's really positive and shows great character to keep going in tough moments.

"At the same time we can be a bit better, especially with the ball. I felt when we played football it hurt them, and that's where the goals came from."

Liverpool's remaining fixtures

Liverpool's next Premier League outing will see them welcome arch-rivals Manchester United to Anfield on April 19, five days before a Merseyside derby clash with Everton at Goodison Park.

Article continues below

The Reds' final game of the month will see them take on Newcastle at St James Park and they are due to open their May schedule with a home encounter against Tottenham.

Liverpool's season will conclude with fixtures against Aston Villa, Southampton and Wolves, but they also still have Champions League and FA Cup commitments as a potential quadruple remains in their sights.

Further reading