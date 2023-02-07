Man City financial breaches case: Yaya Toure's former agent responds to 'secret payments' question

Yaya Toure’s former agent, Dimitri Seluk, has rubbished any suggestion that he received “secret payments” from Manchester City.

WHAT HAPPENED? That is one of the charges to have been levelled at the reigning Premier League champions following a four-year investigation into dealings at the Etihad Stadium that have uncovered more than 100 potential financial breaches. City’s case has been passed over to an independent commission, which will rule on any punishments, but Seluk insists he had no involvement in any wrongdoing.

WHAT THEY SAID: Seluk has told The Guardian when asked about payments relating to his time working with Ivorian midfielder Toure, who spent eight years with City between 2010 and 2018: “No, everything was transparent, there was nothing on the back side. I am interested to see what happens as this was a surprise. Yaya, of course, paid everything – tax and everything. It was all transparent.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Seluk added when quizzed on whether he would say the same if approached by the commission looking into the charges against City: “Of course. I would tell them the same.”

WHAT NEXT? Toure won three Premier League titles with City, the FA Cup and two League Cups, while taking in 316 appearances for the club, and is now an academy coach at Tottenham. His former employers at the Etihad are waiting to discover if they will be stung with a hefty fine, a points penalty or possible expulsion from the English top-flight.