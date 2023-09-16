'I'm not stupid or crazy' - Malo Gusto explains decision to join Chelsea & compete with 'one of the best' right-backs around in Reece James

Malo Gusto talked about his decision to go to Chelsea in light of the competition, his emotions after leaving Lyon, the fans' response and more.

Gusto explains Chelsea move

Decision to fight with James for position

Talks about Lyon fans' reaction

WHAT HAPPENED? In January 2023, Chelsea signed the France U21 international for a total of €40 million. He did, however, spend the final six months of the previous season on loan at Lyon. Even though he played 61 times for OL, many were shocked that he decided to join Chelsea given the competition from Reece James and his relative inexperience. With James now injured, Gusto has had the spot of right back on lockdown. He also talked about the reaction of the Lyon fans after his departure.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about his decision to go into direct competition with James he said, "I’m not stupid or crazy. I knew before coming that Reece James is one of the best players in his position. We get on very well. He talks to me a lot. We are in a big club, there must be good players in each position. The reason I chose Chelsea is because I have a plan. I know what I’m doing."

When asked about the reaction of Lyon fans to academy graduates leaving the club, the Chelsea defender said, “Unfair, I don’t know. All I want to say is that it hurts. We are young people, we grew up in Lyon, and we have always loved the club despite what people may believe. When I, Castello, and Bradley leave, it responds to a plan, an ambition. It’s nothing against OL at all.”

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gusto hasn't been out of sorts in the Premier League, and the Blues have appreciated this. Chelsea's season hasn't exactly started the way they had hoped. They have four points after four games, but prior to the international break, they lost at West Ham and at home to Nottingham Forest. The usual problems are still a concern.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR GUSTO? The Frenchman will next be involved when Chelsea take on Bournemouth on Sunday, September 17.