How Makelele helped Real Madrid beat Chelsea to £85m Tchouameni transfer

Ex-Real Madrid and Chelsea star Claude Makelele has revealed that he played a part in a £85 million ($101m) transfer involving Aurelien Tchouameni.

Midfielder caught the eye at Monaco

Was wanted at Stamford Bridge

Ended up moving to Santiago Bernabeu

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 22-year-old midfielder found himself attracting interest from leading sides across Europe heading into the summer window of 2022. Having caught the eye at Monaco, it quickly became a matter of time before the France international found himself on the move.

WHAT THEY SAID: Makelele has revealed that he helped to take his fellow countryman to Spain, with the legendary midfielder telling AS: “When Tchouameni was about to sign for Real, I spoke with Florentino [Perez] and he wanted to know more about him. Chelsea were also interested, but if Madrid love you, you should go because it’s the best way to be great. Anyone would have told the kid: ‘If they love you, go, because you can be great there’. He is a very good player. He has that double quality, being good in the midfield and knowing how to attack. He is complete. Now, to be at the level of Madrid you have to have personality in the way that [Luka] Modric does. He has time, and he must learn from those close to him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There have been suggestions that Tchouameni could be the next superstar exponent of the midfield holding role, allowing him to overtake the likes of former Real Madrid ace Casemiro. He has not had the chance to work with the Brazilian, who left for Manchester United over the summer, with Makelele adding when asked if the hot prospect can emulate the South American star: “Tchouameni would have learned faster with him.”

WHAT NEXT? For now, Tchouameni is fully focused on international matters with France as they endeavour to defend their crown at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.