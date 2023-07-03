Wrexham's James Jones fires warning to League Two rivals as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side prepare for promotion

Wrexham midfielder James Jones believes the squad already has the experience to be competitive in League Two ahead of the new season.

Wrexham promoted to EFL

Ended 15-year absence

Jones believes they have required experience

WHAT HAPPENED? Jones believes the step up to the Football League won't be a shock to the system for the Red Dragons following their promotion from the National League at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, with the investment of Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney meaning there is already plenty of Football League experience throughout their ranks.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Leader, Jones said: “We have got a team full of EFL experience. Even the ones who haven't had loads of EFL experience, they are good players and they have got experience of the National League.

"We have got a very strong squad and that experience is only going to stand us in good stead for next season. It is not going to be a surprise. A lot of us know what we are in for and that can only be a positive for the team going forward next season that we have got that experience in the squad."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jones was quick to point out that Wrexham aren't getting ahead of themselves, though, adding: "Looking at the fixture list and some of the teams, it is going to be a competitive league next season. It is not going to be a doddle by any means.

"The National League is ridiculously hard to get out of with only one automatic promotion place but just because three go straight up in League Two, it doesn’t mean this season is going to be any easier."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The club is set for a glamourous pre-season tour to the United States, where they'll face the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.