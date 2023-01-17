Maguire to West Ham?! Man Utd could loan captain to Hammers before selling him for huge loss in summer window

Manchester United may have accepted it's time to pull the plug on under-fire captain Harry Maguire, with a loan to West Ham reportedly on the table.

Maguire lost starting place

West Ham need immediate centre-back help

Man Utd ready to let Maguire join Hammers

WHAT HAPPENED? West Ham want an experienced centre-back to join in the January transfer window and have identified Maguire as a loan target, according to the Mirror. Man Utd are ready to let Maguire leave for a "considerable loss" on the £80 million ($98m) they spent on him in 2019, the reports states, and they could loan out the defender now before selling him over the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Ham are bracing for the exit of Craig Dawson, and Maguire fits their criteria for a potential replacement. The recent emergence of left-back Luke Shaw as a potential fill-in option at centre-back has further eroded Erik ten Hag's need for the England international this season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Ten Hag's men visit Crystal Palace on Wednesday before a crucial trip to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.