‘Maguire to Man Utd will happen’ – Former team-mate says Leicester can’t stop big-money move

Michael Dawson played alongside the England international at Hull City and is expecting him to complete a switch to Old Trafford this summer

Harry Maguire’s mooted move to “will happen”, says former team-mate Michael Dawson, with Leicester in no position to turn down big money or block the progress of a player destined for the top.

A switch to Old Trafford for the England international defender has been on the cards for some time now.

Jose Mourinho was reported to have made him a top target for the Red Devils in the summer of 2018, on the back of a star showing at the World Cup finals in .

No deal was done then, with Maguire instead signing a new contract at Leicester, but interest has been rekindled 12 months on and a sizeable offer from United could finally see them get their man.

Dawson, who played alongside a much sought-after centre-half at , believes an agreement will be reached, telling Sky Sports: “You always want to keep your best players. Every club is the same and Leicester are no different.

“When they signed him for £17m, you think: ‘Wow, that’s a lot of money.’

“But what he’s gone on to bring for them… With big Wes [Morgan] and [Robert] Huth winning the Premier League, the different side of the game that Harry could bring was just incredible.

“Leicester have had him for two years and he’s had the opportunity to have the career he’s having at the moment. He’ll be there for many years. He’s a top-class player.

“When the deal does happen, and you think it will happen now with the figures that are being bandied around, you’re going to wonder how Leicester do turn it down.

“How can you stop a player like Harry, what he’s done for them, to go and play for a team like Manchester United, a massive football club?”

Dawson, who is now on the books at , believes Maguire is deserving of a step up the Premier League ladder.

Along with his ability, the 26-year-old is considered to have the character which will allow him to thrive under the brightest of spotlights in Manchester.

“You’ve seen him playing in all the pre-season friendlies,” added Dawson.

“You see some players trying to force moves that refuse to play. That’s one thing Harry’s not done.

“He’s one of those characters. He’s a great lad who keeps his head down and works.”