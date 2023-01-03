Maguire's back! Captain returns to Man Utd line-up for Bournemouth clash with Van de Beek & Lindelof also selected

Dan Bernstein
|
Harry Maguire pre-match Manchester United 2022-23Getty Images
Manchester UnitedH. MaguireManchester United vs AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthPremier LeagueE. ten Hag

Harry Maguire is back in Erik ten Hag's starting line-up on Tuesday against Bournemouth after consecutive benchings.

  • Maguire used as sub last two games
  • Was working his way back to full fitness
  • But Luke Shaw played well in his place

WHAT HAPPENED? Maguire is in Manchester United's starting line-up for the first time since November 10, when Varane was nursing an injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is a potential lifeline for Maguire's Manchester United career as Ten Hag is showing he still views the centre-back as a rotation option when either Raphael Varane or Lisandro Martinez are unavailable. Similarly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka continues to earn newfound faith after extended exile, and he'll start at right-back against Bournemouth. Donny van de Beek and Victor Lindelof are also getting rare places in the line-up.

Meanwhile, Shaw gets to return to his natural left-back role after being used as a centre-back for the past two matches.

WHAT THEY SAID: United boss Ten Hag explained before the game: "They [Maguire & Lindelöf] were ill and recovered from illness. Varane has played a lot of games and we know we have to manage him, he is a leader and so important for us."

MAN UTD LINE-UP VS BOURNEMOUTH:

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Harry Maguire Manchester United 2022-23Getty ImagesErik Ten Hag 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils are back in action after Tuesday's game on Friday in the FA Cup against Everton.

Editors' Picks