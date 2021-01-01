Lukaku says he has reached ‘another level’ after leaving Manchester United for Inter

The Belgian frontman has been prolific at San Siro and credits a change in approach with bringing out the best in his game

Romelu Lukaku claims leaving Manchester United for Inter has helped him to reach “another level”, with the Belgian striker enjoying the most productive spell of his career.

The 27-year-old has scored 24 goals in just 33 appearances this season, with those efforts being added to the 34 he managed during his debut campaign at San Siro in 2019-20.

Lukaku has, on the back of a testing spell at Old Trafford, become one of the most prolific forwards on the planet, with a change in approach after bidding farewell to England helping him to take up a standing among the global elite.

What has been said?

Discussing his fine form with Inter nutritionist Matteo Pincella on how diet has delivered an upturn in fortune for him, Lukaku said: “I love carbohydrates and I love potatoes, sweet potatoes and black rice, but I don't eat a lot of pasta.

“I've always been an explosive player with muscles but Italy took me to another level. I have never felt so strong. I have reached another level, physically and mentally.

“I consume a lot of carbohydrates after games. Most of the time I eat two packs of gnocchi, it depends on what the chef has prepared. They go into circulation quickly and they help me a lot.

“I don't change my way of eating much, for how we play we must have a very strong physique, we run a lot: since I have followed this lifestyle I feel better on the pitch, I feel more reactive and faster.”

Lukaku’s record at Inter

The Belgium international has found the target on 58 occasions in 84 outings for the Nerazzurri. He is in the hunt for the Serie A Golden Boot this season, with his 18-goal haul in the Italian top-flight leaving him just two short of the tally recorded by Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Why did Lukaku leave Man Utd?

The decision was taken to leave Old Trafford in the summer of 2019 as a regular starting berth was no longer guaranteed under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Questions had been asked of Lukaku throughout his time in Manchester, and while he managed to hit 42 goals in 96 games, he never truly convinced and was allowed to move on as Anthony Martial inherited the No 9 shirt at United.

Lukaku will have those in England wondering whether the right decision was made, with his exploits in Italy proving how productive he can be when used in the right system by a team playing to his strengths.

