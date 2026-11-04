Luis Enrique left furious by refereeing 'joke' during PSG's six-goal Champions League masterclass against Villarreal

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Luis Enrique was left completely furious with the officiating during Paris Saint-Germain's dominant Champions League victory over Villarreal. The Spanish manager branded the referee an absolute joke after a bizarre substitution incident temporarily left his team with just eight players.

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PSG cruise to European victory

PSG delivered a flawless performance to completely thrash Villarreal 6-0 in their Champions League clash. However, the resounding European victory was slightly overshadowed by a truly bizarre incident on the touchline late in the game.

Manager Enrique was left completely infuriated by a highly unusual refereeing decision in the second half. Despite his team dominating the match and securing a comfortable lead, the Spanish tactician could not hide his frustration at the touchline chaos.

Enrique erupts over substitution farce

The controversy unfolded in the 74th minute when the Parisiens attempted to make a routine triple substitution. The match official felt the changes were taking far too long and inexplicably ordered the game to restart, temporarily leaving the French side with only eight men on the pitch. Speaking immediately after the match, a visibly angry Enrique did not hold back in his assessment of the baffling situation.

"What happened with the three substitutions was an absolute joke," he told Marca. "If the score had been 0-0 and they took three players away from us... What is this, child's play?"

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Manager demands respect for professional players

The situation became even more chaotic on the touchline as the Spanish manager physically tried to force his players onto the field of play. He revealed that his direct intervention actually led to a booking for one of his eager substitutes.

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"Then I push one of them, he gets a yellow card and is allowed to continue," Enrique explained when breaking down the sequence of events. "I should have pushed the other two as well."

The former Barcelona boss concluded his impassioned rant by calling for much better treatment from match officials across the board. He stated firmly: "Professionals must be respected, just as we respect the officials."

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Domestic duties await for rampant squad

Following their comprehensive European triumph, PSG must quickly turn their attention back to their ongoing domestic matters. The French giants will resume their Ligue 1 campaign this coming weekend as they look to maintain their strong form. Enrique's men will take on Troyes on Saturday as they attempt to build on their impressive midweek momentum.