Luis Enrique to quit PSG already?! Kylian Mbappe transfer saga and Luis Campos exit prompts coach to consider leaving French champions

Luis Enrique's future at Paris Saint-Germain is already becoming uncertain, just weeks after the Spaniard took over as head coach of the club.

Luis Enrique frustrated by Mbappe chaos

Campos reportedly wants to leave

Club's recruitment criticised

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Marca, the coach is fed up with the confusion surrounding PSG as a result of the ongoing Kylian Mbappe transfer saga. The recent arrival of Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona will bolster the Paris side's squad, but it doesn't do anything to resolve the broader uncertainty regarding the squad, which is reputedly causing Luis Enrique to consider his position just weeks after taking over at PSG.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The inner turmoil at the club has been ramped up by the recent news that football advisor Luis Campos, who Le Parisien reports could be pushed out by the end of August. The prospect of Campos' exit has fuelled speculation surrounding Luis Enrique's future.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The situation may improve once the future of Mbappe is resolved. The latest revelation in the ongoing transfer saga is that the French star rejected a contract clause guaranteeing him a move to Real Madrid next summer, which seems to suggest a move this summer — potentially even a loan deal to the Premier League — is still very much on the cards.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The Parisian giants are experiencing a chaotic summer, and it doesn't look like the transfer madness will die down any time soon.