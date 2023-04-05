Luis Enrique in POLE position for Chelsea job as he travels to London following 'impressive' initial talks

Luis Enrique is reportedly travelling to London after impressing in initial talks with Chelsea over replacing Graham Potter as their head coach.

Luis Enrique has emerged as the frontrunner to become Chelsea's next manager, and is now on his way to the English capital to continue negotiations with the club, according to The Independent.

The former Spain boss was reportedly one of five managers lined up for interviews by the Blues following Potter's sacking on Monday, with Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino also in the frame.

The Independent states that Luis Enrique managed to get his "clear vision" for Chelsea across in his first meeting with club officials, who where impressed enough to invite him to London.

More to follow.