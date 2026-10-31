'I hope to continue making history in Paris' - Luis Enrique hails 'incredible' PSG squad as Achraf Hakimi scores hat-trick and assists twice in 5-1 Le Havre rout

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Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique praised the depth and mentality of his side after the reigning French and European champions rallied from a goal down to dismantle bottom club Le Havre on Friday night. Stand-in captain Achraf Hakimi stole the show at the Stade Oceane by directly contributing to all five goals during a dominant display.

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Moroccan defender inspires emphatic comeback

Hakimi netted the first treble of his senior career and supplied two assists on Matchday 9 to seal a sixth consecutive Ligue 1 victory for the visitors. With key forwards Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia still sidelined through injury, the Parisians rotated five starters from Monday's 2-0 triumph over Lyon. Despite falling behind early, the leaders recovered to claim a ninth straight win across all competitions.

Visitors recover from early setback

Winless Le Havre threatened a major upset in the 18th minute when recalled midfielder Senny Mayulu lost possession high up the pitch, allowing Rayan Fofana to break down the right and cross for ex-Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion striker Josh Maja to tap home his fourth goal of the campaign.

After debutant home goalkeeper Arnaud Bodart denied Ferran Torres an equaliser, Hakimi took control despite entering the game without a goal this season. In the 26th minute, the Moroccan brought down Lucas Hernandez's long pass and squared for Belgian winger Mika Godts to slot into the bottom-left corner for his second strike in consecutive outings. Two minutes later, Mayulu released Hakimi to beat Bodart at his near post, with VAR overturning an initial offside flag.

Reflecting on the response after the match, Enrique told PSG TV: "It's a great win. We started the game with the same focus as usual, but we struggled on the counter-attack and that's how they scored their goal. When you play away from home, your opponents are always more motivated. But in the end, we were the ones who dominated the match. We created lots of chances and saw our players perform at a very high level, so we're happy.

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"We saw what the Titis are capable of, even if it's difficult to match the standard set by Paris Saint-Germain. But that's what we're aiming for: to be as competitive as possible in every match, whoever the opponent. The win record? I'm lucky enough to manage a club of this level and to have incredible players. I'm very happy and I hope to continue making history in Paris."

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Second-halfblitz seals landmark treble

Although Sota Nakamura and Fofana threatened to restore parity for a Le Havre side sitting bottom with just two points all season, Hakimi doubled the advantage 10 minutes after the restart. Following Amir Richardson's foul on Maghnes Akliouche on the left edge of the box, the right-back curled a 20-yard free-kick into the bottom-right corner.

A decisive swing occurred in the 62nd minute when Maja headed Djibril Ouziad's right-wing delivery against the outside of the left post. PSG countered immediately as Bodart rushed out of his area and failed to cut out Hakimi's through ball, enabling Mayulu to touch it past the stranded keeper and roll into an empty net from 30 yards. Seven minutes later, Bodart parried Hakimi's initial shot from Godts' low cross straight back onto the defender's right thigh and into the net.

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Speaking to PSG TV afterwards, Hakimi said: "It was a very good performance from the whole team, we're very happy. It wasn't easy, we started by conceding a goal, but we showed our spirit and had the right attitude to get back into the game. That's what matters most. It's a great evening for me, especially because we won, but also because it's my first hat-trick. I'm happy and I hope to score as many goals as possible in this shirt."

Momentum builds after sluggish start

Having collected just a single point across their opening three Ligue 1 fixtures, PSG have now firmly re-established their authority at the summit of the French top flight. The reigning European champions will look to carry this clinical attacking form into their upcoming Champions League and domestic schedule while awaiting the return of Dembele and Kvaratskhelia. Meanwhile, winless Le Havre remain rooted to the foot of the table.