Ashlyn Castro has quickly shot down Jude Bellingham breakup rumours by sending a “love you so much” message to the Real Madrid superstar.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Speculation had surfaced regarding a supposed end to a romance that went public back in February. Castro has not been far from Bellingham’s side since then, with the American model and influencer regularly attending Real fixtures.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Bellingham is currently in the United States on FIFA Club World Cup duty. Castro has, in a custom Blancos shirt, been filling a cheerleading role again there. She has rubbished any suggestion that her relationship with Bellingham is on the rocks.

WHAT CASTRO SAID

The England international midfielder celebrated his 22nd birthday on June 29. Several colleagues with club and country were quick to pass on their regards. Castro also had a special message for her beau, as she posted on Instagram alongside an image of the couple cosying up together: “Happy birthday! I love you so much!”

THE GOSSIP

Castro went on to refer to Bellingham as her “Batman” and “the best karaoke partner” before adding in another emotional post: “Most thoughtful, kind-hearted, hard-working, incredible human I’ve ever met. You bring so much light into this world.”

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM?

Bellingham, who is due to undergo shoulder surgery at some point this summer, will be back in action with Real Madrid on Tuesday when they face Serie A giants Juventus in the Club World Cup last-16.