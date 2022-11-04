Lorient vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream PSG against Lorient on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to keep their excellent Ligue 1 run intact with a win against Lorient on Sunday. The defending champions are unbeaten in the league this season and head into this fixture with a five-point lead at the top.

Christophe Galtier's team have been ruthless in the league so far and fourth-placed Lorient, who have gone winless in their last three games, are expected to struggle despite playing in front of their home crowd.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Lorient vs PSG date & kick-off time

Game: Lorient vs PSG Date: November 6, 2022 Kick-off: 12:00pm BST / 7.00am ET / 5:30pm IST Venue: Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

Where to watch Lorient vs PSG on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on BT Sport 4 and it can be streamed in the BT Sport app.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 4 BT Sport app/website U.S. beIN Sports fuboTV India Sports 18 SD/ HD Voot Select

PSG squad and team news

PSG will gladly welcome Neymar back into the lineup after the Brazilian served his Champions League suspension in their mid-week fixture.

Presnel Kimpembe, Keylor Navas and Fabian Ruiz will miss PSG's game Ligue 1 clash against Lorient due to injuries.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Mendes; Vitinha, Verratti, Soler; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar

Position Players Goalkeepers Rico, Navas, Donnarumma Defenders Hakimi, Ramos, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Bernat, Diallo, Mendes, Mukiele Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, R. Sanches Forwards Mbappe, Neymar, Sarabia, Messi, Ekitike

Lorient team news and squad

Lorient will welcome in-form striker Terem Moffi, who had been out with a minor injury, back into the squad.

Laurent Abergel and Samuel Loric will continue to remain unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Lorient predicted XI: Mvogo; Kalulu, Talbi, Laporte, Le Goff; Innocent; Ouattara, Le Fee, Ponceau, Le Bris; Moffi