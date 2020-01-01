Lookman concedes penalty as 10-man RB Leipzig hold Hertha

The Anglo-Nigeria came off the bench for his ninth league appearance this campaign but could not help the Red Bulls to continue on the winning ways

Ademola Lookman was in action as played out a 2-2 draw with Hertha in Wednesday’s game.

The 22-year-old, who teamed up with Julian Nagelsmann’s side last summer, was afforded his ninth league appearance but ended as a villain.

The Anglo- conceded a penalty in the encounter which the visitors converted to deny the Red Bulls a chance of continuing in the winning ways.

Leipzig had played out a 1-1 draw against and thrashed 5-0 since the German top-flight resumed after its suspension due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Nine minutes into the encounter, Marko Grujic opened the scoring for the Old Lady after he was set up by Marvin Plattenhardt.

Lukas Klostermann levelled for Leipzig off a fine assist from Congo’s Christopher Nkunku in the 24th minute.

After the restart, Leipzig were reduced to ten men after Marcel Halstenberg received his second booking in the match.

In an effort to turn the game around to his favour, manager Nagelsmann brought on Lookman for Daniel Olmo in the 58th minute but the forward failed to live up to expectation, conceding a penalty moments after the Red Bulls were handed the lead through Patrik Schick.

Looman tripped Matheus Cunha in the area and Krzysztof Piatek calmly dispatched his effort from the spot to level for the visitors.

The draw saw Leipzig miss a chance to move to second spot on the league table after gathering 55 points from 28 games.

Lookman will hope to deliver a better performance and help his side return to winning ways when they take on on Saturday.

The forward has struggled for game time since his permanent move to Red Bulls, having only featured in 11 matches across all competitions.

The youth international, who has completed his paperwork to represent Nigeria, will hope to deliver eye-catching performances to boost his Super Eagles chances.