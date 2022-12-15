Lloris admits France are 'exhausted' after 'suffering' in World Cup semi-final victory over Morocco

Hugo Lloris admitted that France are ''exhausted'' after grinding out a tough victory against Morocco to reach a second successive World Cup final.

France beat Morocco 2-0

Morocco made them toil hard to get the win

Lloris admits France suffered against them

WHAT HAPPENED? It was far from a comfortable outing for Les Bleus against Morocco as they earned a hard-fought victory over the Atlas Lions in the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup. Lloris stood tall between the sticks and pulled off a few impressive saves, the most notable being when he tipped Jawad El Yamiq's first-half overhead kick onto the post. For large chunks of the match, especially in the second half, Walid Regrarui's men had the upper hand as they pushed France back onto the defensive, with Lloris admitting that the contest took a toll on the whole Les Bleus squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We suffered so much, we come out exhausted but satisfied with the work accomplished, we are giving ourselves a golden opportunity to bring the French team into the history of football, it's a second final in four years," The keeper told beIN Sports after the match.

"We were strong, we suffered when necessary, not everything was perfect. We will have to put all the assets on our side for Sunday. It will be a great final, Argentina are a great team, with a player who marked the history of his sport [Lionel Messi] but we have arguments [why we can win].''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lloris is standing on the brink of history as he is set to become the first player to captain his nation to World Cup glory twice if France win the final. He will also overtake Germany's Manuel Neuer to become the first male shot-stopper to make 20 appearances in the tournament.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Les Bleus are set to take on Argentina in the showpiece event on Sunday with an aim to win the title for the second time in a row.